Microsoft offers voluntary exit to 60,000 employees across 4 countries including India: Is there an AI connection?

Also Read | Microsoft buyout offer: What eligible employees have been offered

Microsoft's Chief People Officer, Amy Coleman, announced on 26 October the introduction of the Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) to eligible employees within participating organisations. This means employees in divisions such as Xbox, Windows, Copilot and finance are eligible to participate.

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As per the official communication, this offer will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States at level 70 and below. Microsoft follows a level system to denote seniority.

This buyout option has been extended to 60,000 people, which reportedly represent nearly 27% of the company's workforce. As of 30 June 2026, the company's headcount stood at 223,000 people, including 121,000 in the US and 102,000 internationally.

What are level 70 employees, and how much do they earn? According to a 2025 Business Insider report, partners start at level 68, while distinguished engineers are at level 70. The salary range for level 70 employees goes up to $400,000, and their on-hire stock award goes up to $1.9 million. They are also eligible for an annual stock award, which goes up to $1,476,000, according to the report.

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Financial performance

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Microsoft’s Voluntary Exit Offer? ⌵ It is a time-limited programme that lets eligible employees leave Microsoft voluntarily with financial support and career-planning resources. The company says it also gives participating teams another way to adapt their workforce. 2 Who is eligible for Microsoft’s Voluntary Exit Offer? ⌵ Eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States can apply if they are at level 70 or below. Some employee groups are excluded, and eligible employees are to receive an email with their offer details. 3 Is Microsoft’s voluntary buyout connected to its AI investments? ⌵ Microsoft’s annual report links its AI and cloud investments to higher costs, including spending on infrastructure, computing capacity, talent and data centres. The company has described the offer as a way to adapt its workforce, but the article does not say AI is its sole cause. 4 Does accepting Microsoft’s Voluntary Exit Offer mean an employee has been laid off? ⌵ No. The offer is voluntary: eligible employees can choose whether to leave, and Microsoft says those who accept receive financial support and career-planning resources. 5 What should Microsoft employees consider before accepting the buyout? ⌵ Employees may weigh their savings, the job market, how long finding another role could take and whether the package gives them enough time to make a career change. Reported package details vary by level and service, so employees should check their individual offer.

The company reported revenue of $331.8 billion for the year ended 30 June 2026, up 18% from the previous year, while operating income rose 21% to $155.2 billion. However, growth has also brought significant investment requirements. Microsoft Cloud revenue increased 27% to $214.4 billion, and Azure revenue grew 41%, surpassing $100 billion for the first time. Microsoft also expanded its data-centre footprint, adding 88 data centres during the year.

Microsoft buyout: Is there an AI connection? The company's latest buyout offer to employees may be hinted at in its FY2026 annual report. According to the tech giant's 2026 annual report, the company is investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure while working to improve efficiency and manage costs.

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While Microsoft's revenue increased 18%, the cost of revenue increased by 21%, driven by growth in Microsoft Cloud. Further, Microsoft Cloud gross margin percentage decreased to 66%, driven by continued investments in AI infrastructure and growing AI product usage, offset in part by efficiency gains in Azure and Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud.

As per the company's annual report, its operating expenses increased by $4.9 billion, or 7%, driven by continued investments in research and development, compute capacity, AI talent, and data centres – suggesting that revenue growth alone does not eliminate the need to control costs.

So, while Microsoft's financial performance remains strong, its AI ambitions require balancing investment, operating costs, margins and workforce requirements.

Voluntary Exit Offer doesn't mean layoffs A voluntary exit offer is not a layoff. It offers support to employees who accept and choose to move out. Microsoft's blog post describes this as a time-limited offer. “This is a time-limited, voluntary program that gives those who are eligible the opportunity to leave Microsoft with financial support and career planning resources,” Amy Coleman said in the blog post.

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“The Voluntary Exit Offer is new for us. We’ll learn from it. At the same time, we’ll keep helping people focus on the work that matters most, build new skills and, where it makes sense, find new opportunities across Microsoft. There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee. These are a few of the ways we’re trying to meet different business needs while continuing to create opportunities for our own people to grow and contribute.”

About the Author Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15...Read More ✕ Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.



Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.