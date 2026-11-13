Microsoft outage drags on for five hours, disrupting Outlook, Teams and Copilot for thousands across US

On Thursday (local time), Microsoft struggled to restore access to some of its workplace software, roughly five hours after the outage began, saying that users might still be unable to connect to products such as its email and chat services.

Bloomberg reported that the disruption affected services such as Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) service, for a significant part of the US workday. The tech giant's products are among the most widely used software across businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions.

Reuters reported that as of 6:00 pm ET (3:30 am IST the following day), Microsoft was still working to restore the affected servers. The company said it had observed limited recovery, with several users gradually able to reconnect. Reports of Outlook problems peaked at around 1:00 pm ET, reaching 138,058, before falling to approximately 34,490 by the evening, according to Downdetector.

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Microsoft's response to the outage Earlier on Thursday, Microsoft attributed the disruption to several servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable under increased load, rather than a surge in traffic. A company spokesperson said, "We are aware and investigating reports of users experiencing issues with Microsoft 365 services, primarily issues with Exchange Online."

The company also shared a series of updates on its status page, detailing its efforts to restore the malfunctioning systems and redirect user traffic away from affected servers. After initially failing to identify the issue and find a solution, Microsoft said in an update shared after 6:00 pm New York time that it had observed "limited recovery in some regions.”

In an update at 5:11 pm, Microsoft said, "We’re continuing to pursue all available pathways to restore service, as our actions taken thus far have not provided the anticipated relief." It added, "Our investigation has found that a core process on the affected servers is becoming overwhelmed, which causes the servers to stop responding and contributes to the capacity loss.”

The company further said that the servers brought back online were functioning steadily. It was also redirecting traffic through alternative routes wherever possible and working to speed up the restoration of the remaining affected servers. In a statement, Microsoft added, "As capacity is restored, users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect."

Businesses feel the impact of Microsoft's outage The Microsoft outage disrupted businesses across the United States. OpenAI said it was investigating problems with Microsoft connectors, warning that users might be unable to establish new connections and that some tools were not functioning as expected. Anthropic also reported an issue with an upstream provider that affected its Microsoft 365 connector.

Electric truck manufacturer Workhorse Group postponed the release of its third-quarter results from November 12 to November 16, citing operational disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage.

Last month, Microsoft reported another outage affecting its Azure cloud platform, which disrupted the tech giant's suite of productivity software and affected several industries worldwide.