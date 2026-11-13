Microsoft Outlook outage: Efforts underway to restore Outlook, Teams and Copilot; when will services return?

Microsoft is exploring alternative ways to restore its cloud services after its initial recovery measures failed to deliver the expected results, prolonging a major outage that disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 applications.
In a post on X, the company said it had monitored the changes introduced to improve service availability but found that they were not working as expected. Microsoft is now identifying alternative measures to increase infrastructure capacity amid continuing traffic-management imbalances.
More details awaited