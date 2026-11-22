Microsoft is introducing a more performance-driven compensation system in its key Azure cloud division, in a move aimed at encouraging employees to deliver stronger results and improve productivity.
Under the revised approach, employees who secure the highest performance ratings will receive additional stock awards, while those whose performance falls below expectations will be required to attend formal discussions with their managers, according to Bloomberg.
The changes were outlined in a memo circulated by Arun Ulagaratchagan, executive vice president of Microsoft's Azure cloud computing division.
“Pay-for-performance only works if we are equally rigorous on both sides: recognizing exceptional impact and being honest when performance falls short,” Ulagaratchagan wrote in the memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.
The move comes as major technology companies increasingly seek to raise employee productivity, including through more frequent action against workers considered to be underperforming.
Microsoft has eliminated tens of thousands of positions through multiple rounds of job cuts in recent years. The company is also offering voluntary buyouts to approximately 60,000 employees as part of its latest workforce measures.
A Microsoft spokesperson said the company believes maintaining Azure's position as a world-class team requires attracting and retaining top talent. The spokesperson added that the revised compensation structure would offer substantial additional rewards to its highest-performing employees while ensuring that workers receive clear performance expectations and timely, direct feedback from their managers.
“A world-class team like Azure requires world-class talent. Yesterday, we shared an update to our compensation model in Azure, which includes meaningful additional awards for our strongest performing colleagues. We also shared an update on how we will ensure employees have clear expectations and receive timely, direct feedback from their managers," a Microsoft spokesperson said on Friday.
“Meeting today’s bar means closing previous performance gaps and demonstrating a meaningful step-change in impact. AI is reshaping how the world works, and competition has never been more intense," Ulagaratchagan stated.
In 2022, Elon Musk famously presented Twitter employees with an ultimatum: commit to being “extremely hardcore” or leave the company with a severance package. Earlier this year, Business Insider reported that an executive at Alphabet Inc.'s Google had told employees in his division that those who were not “all in” on AI could opt for a voluntary buyout package.