Microsoft is introducing a more performance-driven compensation system in its key Azure cloud division, in a move aimed at encouraging employees to deliver stronger results and improve productivity.

Under the revised approach, employees who secure the highest performance ratings will receive additional stock awards, while those whose performance falls below expectations will be required to attend formal discussions with their managers, according to Bloomberg.

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The changes were outlined in a memo circulated by Arun Ulagaratchagan, executive vice president of Microsoft's Azure cloud computing division.

“Pay-for-performance only works if we are equally rigorous on both sides: recognizing exceptional impact and being honest when performance falls short,” Ulagaratchagan wrote in the memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The move comes as major technology companies increasingly seek to raise employee productivity, including through more frequent action against workers considered to be underperforming.

Microsoft has eliminated tens of thousands of positions through multiple rounds of job cuts in recent years. The company is also offering voluntary buyouts to approximately 60,000 employees as part of its latest workforce measures.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company believes maintaining Azure's position as a world-class team requires attracting and retaining top talent. The spokesperson added that the revised compensation structure would offer substantial additional rewards to its highest-performing employees while ensuring that workers receive clear performance expectations and timely, direct feedback from their managers.

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“A world-class team like Azure requires world-class talent. Yesterday, we shared an update to our compensation model in Azure, which includes meaningful additional awards for our strongest performing colleagues. We also shared an update on how we will ensure employees have clear expectations and receive timely, direct feedback from their managers," a Microsoft spokesperson said on Friday.

“Meeting today’s bar means closing previous performance gaps and demonstrating a meaningful step-change in impact. AI is reshaping how the world works, and competition has never been more intense," Ulagaratchagan stated.

Tech companies raise performance expectations In 2022, Elon Musk famously presented Twitter employees with an ultimatum: commit to being “extremely hardcore” or leave the company with a severance package. Earlier this year, Business Insider reported that an executive at Alphabet Inc.'s Google had told employees in his division that those who were not “all in” on AI could opt for a voluntary buyout package.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X