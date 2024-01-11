Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company
Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Microsoft overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday after the iPhone maker began 2024 with its worst start in years due to growing demand concerns.
(Refresh for updates)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!