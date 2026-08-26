Microsoft pays AI talents up to $1.4 million in stock amid mass layoffs: What leaked data reveals about pay divide

For Microsoft employees, the biggest part of their paycheck is no longer about how much they take home each month.
Recently, an internal spreadsheet of compensation details came to light, revealing how the technology giant is rewarding workers as it races to build its artificial intelligence business. The data show that while base salaries and bonuses can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, the biggest rewards come in the form of stock.
This is particularly striking for those who work in Microsoft's Cloud + AI organisation. Data shared by Business Insider shows that in these organisations, while employees draw base salaries ranging from $111,000 to $450,000, cash bonuses can reach up to $300,000. But stock awards went as high as $1.4 million. The numbers are particularly crucial given that the company had about 223,000 employees as of June 30 and announced another round of layoffs in July.
The contrast points out how Microsoft is trimming its workforce in some sectors while offering lucrative equity packages to retain AI talent
Currently, Microsoft is pouring billions of dollars into AI infrastructure while competing with Meta, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and others for engineers and researchers. In that competitive market, stock awards allow the company to offer competitive compensation packages without making major changes to annual salaries.
Another important factor to consider is how different units within the same company are compensated.
Azure employees reported stock awards of up to $294,000, while Microsoft AI employees reported awards as high as $140,000. In Xbox, the maximum reported stock award was $65,000. Cloud + AI, by contrast, reached $1.4 million.
This shows how the company is prioritising its employees. More than one's seniority or experience level, the tech giant is evaluating employees based on how strategically important their skills are to the AI race.
Stock also serves as a retention tool for Microsoft. Employees who receive substantial equity have a financial incentive to stay with the company as those shares vest, while the value of the award can rise if Microsoft's stock performs well.
Still, the spreadsheet should not be treated as an official Microsoft payroll database. The company had 223,000 employees on June 30, so a spreadsheet with nearly 600 submissions provides a very small snapshot. Business Insider also removed entries it considered anomalous. Microsoft declined to comment.
Even then, the data offers a picture of how the AI economy is moving the job market. And how big tech giants are taking measures to retain their best employees when the talent is scarce
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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