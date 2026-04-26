Microsoft plans first ever voluntary retirement: What is it and who is eligible? All you need to know

Just as a number of tech companies are laying people off to adapt to the changes brought in by Artificial Intelligence (AI), tech giant Microsoft is reportedly planning its first ever voluntary retirement buyout for its employees, according to a memo. Microsoft has never previously done buyouts of this scale.
Like other US tech giants, Microsoft has been spending aggressively on artificial intelligence. But adoption of one of its flagship AI services, the 365 Copilot, has reached just slightly over 3 per cent of its total 450 million 365 customers.
The one-time voluntary retirement plan, some eligible employees in the United States will be given the option to retire early.
About 7 per cent of the US workforce will be eligible for the buyouts. As of June 2025, the company had 125,000 employees in the US. If that number if taken today, as many as 8,750 Microsoft workers will be eligible for the voluntary retirement program.
The one-time retirement program will be open to US workers at the senior director level and below, with a combined age and years of employment of 70 or more, CNBC had reported.
This means that you add your age with the number of years you have worked at Microsoft. If the final number crosses 70, then you are eligible for a buyout.
“Our hope is that this program gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support,” Amy Coleman, Microsoft's executive vice president and chief people officer, wrote in the memo, the report mentioned.
It excludes some senior roles or those on sales incentive plans, according to the memo from Chief People Officer Amy Coleman.
Microsoft has instituted massive layoffs that have hit in recurring rounds since early 2023. Other top AI spenders like Oracle Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. have done similarly sweeping cuts over the last year. Meta has recently announced that it would be laying off about 8,000 workers, or about 10 per cent of its workforce.
The company is planning further layoffs in the later half of the year. The details of the layoffs, including date and size, were not yet settled.
Earlier Thursday, Microsoft announced it would spend $18 billion on AI cloud and infrastructure in Australia, its biggest-ever investment there, after previously committing $10 billion over four years for AI in Japan.
(With Reuters, Bloomberg inputs)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.