Microsoft plans to invest $3 billion on AI, cloud infrastructure in India
SummaryThe company plans to grow the company’s Azure cloud business in India and set up new data centers.
Microsoft plans to spend $3 billion over the next two years to expand its cloud and artificial-intelligence infrastructure in India, the latest in a string of investment pledges by U.S. tech giants amid booming AI computing needs.
