Microsoft probes whether leak played role in suspected Chinese hack
Investigators seek to unravel how attack spread in week before software fix
Microsoft Corp. is investigating whether the hackers behind a world-wide cyberattack may have obtained sensitive information necessary to launch the attack from private disclosures it made with some of its security partners, according to people familiar with the matter.
The investigation centers in part on the question of how a stealthy attack that began in early January picked up steam in the week before the company was able to send a software fix to customers. In that time, a handful of China-linked hacking groups obtained the tools that allowed them to launch wide-ranging cyberattacks that have now infected computers all over the world running Microsoft’s Exchange email software.
