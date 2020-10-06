Microsoft rebrands Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing

Microsoft rebrands Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing1 min read . 06:15 AM IST
The rebranding means that Bing is now using its own logo and a Microsoft Bing logo on the homepage of the search engine
Washington: Microsoft is all set to rebrand its Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing on Monday as a part of its rebranding effort.
According to The Verge, the shift from Bing to Microsoft Bing was announced in a blog post by the company.
The tech giant did not get into details. The rebranding means that Bing is now using its own logo and a Microsoft Bing logo on the homepage of the search engine.
