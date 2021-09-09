Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our US work sites, Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post
REDMOND (WASHINGTON) :
Microsoft told employees Thursday that it has indefinitely delayed their return to US offices until it's safer to do so.
“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites," Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post.