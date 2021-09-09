This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Microsoft return to US offices delayed indefinitely
1 min read.08:45 PM ISTAP
Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our US work sites, Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
REDMOND (WASHINGTON) :
Microsoft told employees Thursday that it has indefinitely delayed their return to US offices until it's safer to do so.
Microsoft told employees Thursday that it has indefinitely delayed their return to US offices until it's safer to do so.
“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites," Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post.
“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites," Jared Spataro, a corporate vice president, wrote in a blog post.