Microsoft said on Friday that the outages that affected certain services of the company through some of the earlier days of this month were the result of cyberattacks, however, it said that it saw no evidence of any customer data being accessed or compromised.

"Beginning in early June 2023, Microsoft identified surges in traffic against some services that temporarily impacted availability'" the company said in a blog post.

The company said that it opened an investigation and began tracking the DDoS activity by the threat actor it refers to as Storm-1359 after it identified the threat. DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid to knock them offline.

While DDoS attacks are mainly a nuisance which makes websites unreachable without penetrating them. Security experts have said that they can disrupt the work of millions if they successfully interrupt the services of a software service giant like Microsoft on which so much global commerce depends. Microsoft has said there was no evidence any customer data which was accessed or compromised.

Earlier on 5 June, the company's 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook, were down for more than two hours for over thousands of users and a brief recurrence the following morning.

Attacks continued through the week, with Microsoft confirming on June 9 that its Azure cloud computing platform had been affected. Then later on June 8, the computer security news site BleepingComputer.com reported that cloud-based OneDrive file-hosting was down globally for a time.

