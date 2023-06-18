Microsoft says early June service outages were cyberattacks to visit in 5 years1 min read 18 Jun 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Microsoft confirms cyberattacks caused recent outages but says no evidence of customer data being accessed or compromised.
Microsoft said on Friday that the outages that affected certain services of the company through some of the earlier days of this month were the result of cyberattacks, however, it said that it saw no evidence of any customer data being accessed or compromised.
