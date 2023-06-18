comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Microsoft says early June service outages were cyberattacks to visit in 5 years
Back

Microsoft said on Friday that the outages that affected certain services of the company through some of the earlier days of this month were the result of cyberattacks, however, it said that it saw no evidence of any customer data being accessed or compromised.

"Beginning in early June 2023, Microsoft identified surges in traffic against some services that temporarily impacted availability'" the company said in a blog post.

The company said that it opened an investigation and began tracking the DDoS activity by the threat actor it refers to as Storm-1359 after it identified the threat. DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid to knock them offline. 

While DDoS attacks are mainly a nuisance which makes websites unreachable without penetrating them. Security experts have said that they can disrupt the work of millions if they successfully interrupt the services of a software service giant like Microsoft on which so much global commerce depends. Microsoft has said there was no evidence any customer data which was accessed or compromised.

Earlier on 5 June, the company's 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook, were down for more than two hours for over thousands of users and a brief recurrence the following morning. 

Attacks continued through the week, with Microsoft confirming on June 9 that its Azure cloud computing platform had been affected. Then later on June 8, the computer security news site BleepingComputer.com reported that cloud-based OneDrive file-hosting was down globally for a time.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Jun 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout