Microsoft says pact lets Ex-Amazon executive Charlie Bell begin new role

Bell’s hiring, reported in August, comes as Microsoft’s Azure cloud division has been closing the gap with market leader Amazon Web Services. Bell previously was a senior vice president at Amazon who long reported to former AWS leader Andy Jassy, now Amazon chief executive officer. Bell supervised the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services. Early in his career, Bell worked on software for NASA’s space shuttle program before he joined Amazon in 1998 when the company acquired his e-commerce software startup. AWS has twice as much market share as Microsoft’s Azure, and both companies are looking to fend off inroads from Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

