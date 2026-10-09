Microsoft says ‘vast majority’ of US employees are Americans, defends H-1B hiring amid green card freeze

Microsoft on Thursday defended its hiring practices after the US government suspended the company from its employment-based green card programme, saying most of its American workforce is US citizens and that the majority of its recent H-1B visa applications were for existing employees.

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“The vast majority of Microsoft employees in the United States are Americans,” the company said in a statement on Thursday, responding to Vice President JD Vance’s allegations that it had replaced American workers with foreign employees.

“Of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications we submitted in the last fiscal year, 80% percent were to extend or change the status of existing Microsoft employees,” Microsoft said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Microsoft suspended from the PERM green-card programme? ⌵ The US Department of Labor said Microsoft was suspended because of multiple active federal investigations. The administration has also accused companies of using foreign-worker programmes to replace American workers. 2 What did Microsoft say about its H-1B visa applications? ⌵ Microsoft said about 80% of its roughly 6,000 H-1B applications in the last fiscal year were to extend or change the status of existing employees. It also said the vast majority of its US employees are Americans. 3 What does the PERM suspension mean for Microsoft employees seeking green cards? ⌵ The Department of Labor said it would not accept new PERM applications or process pending ones involving the affected companies. PERM is an important labour-certification step in the employment-based green-card process. 4 Does a PERM suspension cancel an employee’s H-1B visa? ⌵ No. PERM and H-1B serve different purposes: H-1B provides temporary work status, while PERM is a step towards permanent employment and a possible green card. The suspension does not, by itself, end an existing employee’s ability to work. 5 How is PERM different from an H-1B visa? ⌵ H-1B is a temporary work visa for qualifying foreign workers. PERM is an employer-led labour-certification process for permanent employment and can be part of the employment-based green-card process.

The company also said its H-1B petitions were filed for workers “who meet the rigorous standards of this visa category”. The company added that its wages for H-1B workers were among the highest of all H-1B filings.

Shares of Microsoft fell more than 1.3% in New York trading Thursday, while Cognizant reversed earlier losses and was up more than 5%. American depositary receipts of Infosys turned positive after sharp initial declines, rising more than 1%, while Wipro was down less than 1%.

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Why were Microsoft and Adobe suspended from PREM? The US Department of Labor announced the suspension of Microsoft and Adobe from its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme on Thursday. Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said the department would not accept or process new applications under the programme for the affected companies, including major Indian IT services firms such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant and Capgemini.

Sonderling said Microsoft and Adobe were suspended “due to multiple active federal investigations”.

“Since 2009, just these companies alone have requested almost 3 million foreign workers. They’ve received over 230,000 H-1B visas approvals and over 100,000 permanent labor certifications. That’s hundreds of thousands of jobs that were taken from American workers,” he said.

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Vance criticised Microsoft over its 6,000 layoffs in 2025, claiming the company had “replaced” those workers with H-1B visa holders.

“Microsoft is a great American company, and we have a great relationship with them, they do a lot of important things,” Vance said. “Our message to Microsoft is not that we want to harm your company. It’s that we want your company to thrive, but we want it to thrive by employing and empowering your fellow Americans.”

Also Read | What is PERM? Why Trump suspended Microsoft and IT firms from green card program

How could it impact Indian techies? The suspension could create uncertainty for Indian professionals whose employers are sponsoring their green-card applications. PERM is a key step in the employment-based immigration process, requiring employers to demonstrate that hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect US workers.

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Silicon Valley hiring in focus The suspension comes as President Donald Trump’s administration steps up scrutiny of foreign-worker hiring programmes ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Silicon Valley’s reliance on foreign workers has long been a flashpoint in the debate over immigration. Since Trump’s return to office last year, the administration has seized on those concerns and pressed tech giants to do more to train and hire US workers.

As part of that effort, Trump has moved to make it harder for companies to use H-1B visas to attract foreign talent, targeting a major source of workers for the industry. The changes have included proposals for $100,000 filing fees for most candidates and tightening the rules of how the H-1B visas are awarded in an annual lottery, giving priority to companies offering the highest salaries.

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About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.