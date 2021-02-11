Microsoft sharpens focus on hybrid cloud with Azure Stack HCI

BENGALURU: Microsoft India is sharpening its focus on hybrid cloud, with the launch of Azure Stack HCI, a new hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) which allows customers to seamlessly adopt a multi-cloud, multi-edge hybrid approach.

As a part of Microsoft’s Azure Stack portfolio, it provides entities seamless access to Microsoft Azure for hybrid cloud scenarios across data centres, remote offices, cloud, and edge locations, Microsoft said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

Compatible with both Windows and Linux virtual machines, Azure Stack HCI solutions will be available from 20 partners offering Microsoft-validated hardware systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Hybrid cloud, a combination of private and public cloud, is most relevant for highly regulated industries such as financial services which deal with issues related to regulations, data sovereignty, and complexity in moving large volumes of legacy data to cloud.

Azure Stack HCI aims to empower businesses by enabling them to build and run cloud-native applications with seamless access to cloud services on-premises with existing tool, processes, and skillsets, Microsoft said. “It combines infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) services in a software stack that spans on-premises data centres and Microsoft’s Azure cloud."

“The role of hybrid cloud has transformed from being integrator of data centres with the public cloud to enabler of day-to-day business functions. Consistent hybrid tools and experiences have never been more important and Azure Stack HCI brings together the familiarity and flexibility of on-premises virtualization with powerful new hybrid capabilities," said Rajiv Sodhi, chief operating officer, Microsoft India.

Technology giants are betting big on hybrid cloud as customers look to cut costs and demand greater flexibility. According to Canalys research, in Q3, the top four cloud infrastructure service providers were Amazon Web Services (32%), Microsoft Azure (19%), Google Cloud (7%) and Alibaba Cloud (6%).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via