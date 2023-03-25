Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Microsoft Corp. has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they don’t stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence chat products, according to people familiar with the dispute.
