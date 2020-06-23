Microsoft to add $150 mn on diversity, double Black leaders

Microsoft and other large technology companies have come under fire for poor workforce diversity and hiring and promoting few Black executives and managers despite several years of public data reporting and pledges to improve. A former Microsoft employee in the Mixer video-game streaming division on Sunday posted an account alleging racist treatment at the hands of his manager and a lack of action by the company’s human resources department. Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox, said Monday he planned to talk with the former employee later that day and looked forward to listening, learning and apologizing for the experience.