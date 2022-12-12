Microsoft to buy 4% stake in London Stock Exchange1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 02:05 PM IST
Microsoft will take up nearly 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange as part of a 10 year commercial partnership
Microsoft is to take a 4% equity stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the exchange operator's data platform into the cloud, the British company said on Monday.