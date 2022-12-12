Home / Companies / News /  Microsoft to buy 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Microsoft is to take a 4% equity stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the exchange operator's data platform into the cloud, the British company said on Monday.

As part of the deal, LSEG has made a contractual commitment for minimum cloud-related spend with Microsoft of $2.8 billion over the term of the partnership.

Microsoft said the basis of the partnership will be the digital transformation of LSEG's technology infrastructure and Refinitiv platforms on to the Microsoft Cloud.

"The initial focus will be on delivering interoperability between LSEG Workspace and Microsoft Teams, Excel and PowerPoint with other Microsoft applications and a new version of LSEG’s Workspace," the U.S. company said.

LSEG shares were up 4% in early trade.

LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion from a Blackstone and Thomson Reuters' consortium, which turned the exchange into the second largest financial data company after Bloomberg LP.

LSEG has made "good progress" on its programme for the delivery of its cloud-based data platform since the completion of its Refinitiv acquisition in January 2021, it said in a statement.

Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters Consortium, the exchange operator said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

Microsoft's purchase is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout