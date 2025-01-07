American big tech firm Microsoft Corp. will invest $3 billion in India to expand the country's artificial intelligence (AI) capacity and its own Azure cloud-computing services business in the nation, reported the news agency Reuters, citing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella speaking at an event on Tuesday, Janaury 7.

“I am really really excited to announce the single largest expansion we have ever done in India by putting USD 3 billion additional dollars to expand our Azure capacity,” said the Microsoft executive on Tuesday.

Nadella also highlighted that the company is currently doing a lot of regional expansion in the country, reported the news agency PTI.

The CEO also said that the company is going to train 10 million people in India on AI skills by 2030, according to the agency report.

Meeting with Modi This move from the Microsoft Chief comes a day after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which they discussed various topics, including technology and artificial intelligence.

After the meeting was over, Nadella expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister via his social media post on platform X. The Chief also hinted at the upcoming move and said that he was excited to build on the commitment to “make India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift.”

“It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting,” said Prime Minister Modi in response to Nadella's post on X.

Nadella's Telengana Meeting Before meeting PM Modi, Satya Nadella also met Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy, along with his Cabinet Ministers, including D Sridhar Babu and Uttam Kumar Reddy, in Hyderabad on December 30, 2024, to discuss the company’s ongoing investments in the state and explore future collaborations in the technology sector.