Microsoft to keep using Anthropic's Claude for many clients despite Pentagon's ‘supply chain risk’ label on AI firm

Microsoft on Thursday said it will not let go of AI startup Anthropic's artificial intelligence technology that are embedded in its products for it clients, excluding the ones related to the US Department of Defense.

This comes after the Defense Department, which the Trump administration calls Department of War, sent a formal notice to Anthropic severing its ties with the company and labelling it a ‘supply chain risk’.

Microsoft became the first major company that said it will keep working with Anthropic in non-government-related projects following the Pentagon's notification.

“Our lawyers have studied the designation and have concluded that Anthropic products, including Claude, can remain available to our customers — other than the Department of War — through platforms such as M365, GitHub, and Microsoft’s AI Foundry and that we can continue to work with Anthropic on non-defense related projects,” Reuters and CNBC quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying.

Some defence technology companies have asked their employees to refrain from using Anthropic’s Claude models and migrate to alternatives.

Meanwhile, Microsoft provides its tools to a number of US government agencies. The Department of War extensively uses Microsoft 365 productivity software. The company in September had said it was integrating Anthropic’s generative AI models into the Microsoft 365 Copilot add-on for Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Which other companies use Anthropic's AI models? Amazon, an investor in Anthropic and a significant customer of the company's Claude model, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Palantir's Maven Smart Systems – a software platform that supplies militaries with intelligence analysis and weapons targeting – uses multiple prompts and workflows that were built using Anthropic's Claude code, Reuters earlier reported.

Pentagon puts Anthropic in ban list The Pentagon slapped a formal supply-chain risk designation on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic on Thursday, limiting use of a technology that Reuters reported was being used by the US in its war with Iran.

The "supply-chain risk" label, confirmed in a statement by Anthropic, is effective immediately and bars government contractors from using Anthropic's technology in their work for the US military.

However, companies can still use the Claude AI model n other projects unrelated to the Pentagon, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote in the statement. He said the designation has "a narrow scope" and that the restrictions only apply to the usage of Anthropic AI in Pentagon contracts.

“It plainly applies only to the use of Claude by customers as a direct part of contracts with the Department of War, not all use of Claude by customers who have such contracts.”

The risk designation follows a months-long dispute over the company's insistence on safeguards that the Defense Department, which the Trump administration calls the Department of War, said went too far. In his statement, Amodei reiterated that the company would challenge the designation in court.

The action represented an extraordinary rebuke by the United States against an American tech company that was earlier than its rivals to work with the Pentagon. The action comes as the department continues to rely on Anthropic's technology to provide support for military operations, including in Iran, according to Reuters citing a person familiar with the matter.

