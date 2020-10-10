Home >Companies >News >Microsoft to let employees work remotely for up to half weekly working hours
Microsoft to let employees work remotely for up to half weekly working hours

1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 09:46 AM IST Staff Writer

The software-maker said in a blog post that while returning to office is optional for most employees for now, Microsoft was not committing to having every employee work remotely.

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it would allow most of its employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening.

"We recognize that some employees are required to be onsite and some roles and businesses are better suited for working away from the worksite than others. However, for most roles, we view working from home part of the time (less than 50%) as now standard – assuming manager and team alignment," Microsoft said.

The Redmond, Washington-based company had about 163,000 full-time employees as of June.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

Earlier in May, Twitter Inc became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely.

Facebook Inc had said it would allow its employees to work from home till July next year, while Google had extended the remote working period for employees who do not need to be in the office till June.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

