Microsoft to now hold $135 billion stake in OpenAI as ChatGPT maker completes restructure

Microsoft and OpenAI have finalized a new agreemetn which would give the Windows maker 27% of stake in AI startup, which amounts to around $135 billion. Notably, the new stake was revealed as OpenAI announced that it has restructured from a non-profit to a public benefit corporation.

The ChatGPT maker says that it's non-profit would now be called OpenAI Foundation and would hold equity worth around $130 billion in the for profit unit. The for-profit arm which is a public benefit corporation would be called OpenAI Group PBC.

Meanwhile, Microsoft would now continue to have access to OpenAI's models until 2032, even if independent experts verify that the ChatGPT maker has achieved AGI. Microsoft's earlier agreement with OpenAI only gave it access to AI models till 2030 or until the startup reached AGI.

The new agreement also states that OpenAI has agreed to purchase an additional $250 billion of Microsoft Azure services. However, Microsoft would no longer have a right of first refusal to be OpenAI's compute partner.