Microsoft Corporation has tied up with American labour unions to prepare an “open dialogue" to understand how artificial intelligence will shape the workforce in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant is allying with the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organizations. The federation includes 60 labour unions representing 12.5 million workers, said Redmond in an official statement on Monday.

“This partnership reflects a recognition of the critical role workers play in the development, deployment, and regulation of AI and related technologies," said AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, who called the collaboration “a groundbreaking" and “historic" alliance.

The alliance will mainly work around sharing in-depth information with labour leaders and working on AI technology trends. The corporation would also enable in incorporation of worker perspectives and expertise in the development of AI technology. The work done under the leadership would "help in shaping public policy that supports the technology skills and needs of frontline workers."

The partnership will also include an agreement with Microsoft to provide a neutral framework for future worker organising by AFL-CIO affiliate unions. The framework will remain committed to respecting and organising the right of employees to form or join unions, to develop positive and cooperative labor-management relationships, and to negotiate collective bargaining agreements that will support workers in an era of rapid technological change, said Microsoft in its press release.

The partnership will also deliver on goals like AI education for workers and students, joint policy, and skills development. Microsoft also stated in its press release that both partners of the tie-up, “acknowledge that AI creates a real capacity to enhance workers’ jobs if used to augment work rather than diminish workers’ agency and responsibilities." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In recent times, when AI is dominating nearly every field with the risk of massive job loss, there has been a constant worry among workers about their livelihood. Nearly 70% of workers are worried about being replaced by AI, according to AFL-CIO polls.

