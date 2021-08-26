Microsoft Corp has moved up the position of its Chief Product Officer Panos Panay to the role of executive vice president. He has been promoted to the senior leadership team of top advisers to the software maker's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, as reported by Bloomberg .

Panay has been part of the Microsoft team since the past 17 years. He oversees the Windows and Devices businesses, as well as the company’s overall product vision.

His role as Chief Product Officer started three years ago, as mentioned in his LinkedIn profile, prior to which Panay was the Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices. He was part of the executive team that developed the original Surface, Microsoft’s first computer. Panay’s promotion was announced on Wednesday in an internal email provided to Bloomberg by a Microsoft spokesperson.

Microsoft, a US-based multinational and software company is engaged in producing computer software, electronics, personal computers. Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft since the past 7 years as he took over the top role in February 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer as CEO. Nadella was named the chairman of the Microsoft board this year, replacing independent director John Thompson, following a unanimous vote of the software company’s board.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

