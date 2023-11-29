Microsoft unlikely to get a seat on OpenAI board, experts say Satya Nadella's company won't ‘sit passively’
ChatGPT maker OpenAI is unlikely to offer a board seat to Microsoft and other investors in the company, including Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital and Khosla Ventures, many of whom played a pivotal role in forcing the artificial intelligence startup to reconsider its decision to fire Sam Altman as CEO.