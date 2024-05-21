Microsoft unveils AI-enhanced ‘copilot’ PCs to compete with Alphabet, Apple; launch set for June 18
During an event at its Redmond, Washington campus, CEO Satya Nadella introduced the ‘Copilot’ PCs. These computers, developed in collaboration with manufacturers like Acer and Asustek Computer, are designed to perform more artificial intelligence tasks without relying on cloud data centres.
Microsoft unveiled a new category of personal computers featuring advanced AI capabilities, aiming to integrate emerging technology into its products and compete with industry giants Alphabet and Apple, on May 20 as per Reuters.