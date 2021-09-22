Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 8 with a larger screen: Details here

Still, Microsoft hasn’t entered the realm of the top six computer makers, according to recent data from Gartner Inc. The industry is dominated by Lenovo Group Ltd., HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc., which have over 15% of the market each. Apple, Acer Inc. and Asustek Computer Inc., meanwhile, hold between 5% and 10% apiece. In July, Microsoft reported $1.5 billion in quarterly device revenue, its lowest in a year.