Microsoft was exposed to SolarWinds hack, publishes details. 5 facts to know

Any successful cyber-attack on Microsoft, the world’s largest software maker and the second-biggest cloud-infrastructure provider, could damage its standing as a trusted provider of cloud software and security services. The software giant’s involvement emerged as the wider repercussions of the far-reaching hack became more clear. SolarWinds’ customers include government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, according to the company and cybersecurity experts. The departments of Homeland Security, Treasury, Commerce and State were breached, according to a person familiar with the matter. The U.S. nuclear weapons agency and at least three states were also hacked.