Microsoft will need to get ‘Call Of Duty’ back on target

The strong relationships Microsoft has cultivated in Washington over many years—stemming from its own days under the antitrust microscope—still give the company an important edge in ultimately getting the deal closed. But the value of Activision’s business by that point is shaping up to be an important question. The company’s first-quarter results posted Monday morning showed another sharp decline for its “Call of Duty" franchise. Net revenue for the Activision publishing division that includes the franchise slid 49% year over year to $453 million. That was also 33% below the $681 million in revenue analysts had been expecting for the segment.