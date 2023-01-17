Microsoft will 'soon' add ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI Service: CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft said that it would add OpenAI’s popular artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service in the near future. The software giant also announced the ‘general availability’ of its Azure OpenAI Service that gives customers access to various AI tools for use in their own applications. The news comes amid reports that the company is looking to add to the $1 billion stake in OpenAI already announced in 2019.
“ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives," tweeted CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday morning.
With the new changes, ChatGPT itself - not just its underlying tech - will soon be available via Microsoft's cloud. Those using the Azure Service already have access to tools like the GPT-3.5 language system that ChatGPT is based on, and the Dall-E model for generating images from text prompts.
Microsoft Corp on Monday said it was widening access to hugely popular software from OpenAI, a startup it is backing whose futuristic ChatGPT has captivated Silicon Valley.
Public interest in OpenAI had surged following its November release of the text-based chatbot that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command. It is powered by generative artificial intelligence and conjures new content after training on vast amounts of data.
The company has said that it was vetting customers' applications to mitigate potential abuse of the software, and its filters can screen for harmful content users might input or the tech might produce.
The business potential of such software has garnered massive venture-capital investment in startups producing it, at a time funding has otherwise dried up.
(With inputs from agencies)
