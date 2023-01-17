Microsoft will 'soon' add ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI Service: CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft said that it would add OpenAI’s popular artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service in the near future. The software giant also announced the ‘general availability’ of its Azure OpenAI Service that gives customers access to various AI tools for use in their own applications. The news comes amid reports that the company is looking to add to the $1 billion stake in OpenAI already announced in 2019.

