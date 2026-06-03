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Microsoft doubles down on Windows, developers aa US tightens AI oversight

Shouvik Das
3 min read3 Jun 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft's Build developer conference in San Francisco. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft's Build developer conference in San Francisco. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin(REUTERS)
Summary

Microsoft put up a bullish stance despite the US government’s decision, which will require all tech companies to give the US government access to frontier AI models 30 days before releasing them commercially.

Gift this article

San Francisco: Microsoft on Tuesday announced plans to unveil a more open and inclusive Windows operating system for developers, seven new artificial intelligence (AI) models, and an operating system (OS) for AI-first devices. The announcements came on the same day that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, which gave the government power to scrutinize AI models in the interest of “national security”.

San Francisco: Microsoft on Tuesday announced plans to unveil a more open and inclusive Windows operating system for developers, seven new artificial intelligence (AI) models, and an operating system (OS) for AI-first devices. The announcements came on the same day that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, which gave the government power to scrutinize AI models in the interest of “national security”.

The company put up a bullish stance despite the US government’s decision, which will require all tech companies to give the government access to frontier AI models 30 days before releasing them commercially.

The company put up a bullish stance despite the US government’s decision, which will require all tech companies to give the government access to frontier AI models 30 days before releasing them commercially.

Microsoft “has a long-standing history of partnering with governments around the world, and being very thoughtful in creating policies that have always respected regulatory fragmentations of every sovereign nation,” Dave Citron, corporate vice-president of Microsoft AI, told Mint.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

In a keynote spanning over two hours, chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella spoke about one of the most significant updates to Microsoft’s Windows operating system, which has over 1.4 billion users worldwide and over 100 million users in India.

The updates include new, small AI models that run locally on Windows laptops, new tools to make Windows more compatible for AI developers working across platforms, including Apple’s Macs, new PCs in partnership with Nvidia, and upcoming custom processors that Nadella claimed will offer “the cheapest performance per dollar per watt.”

Project Solara, for which Microsoft is working with both Qualcomm and Mediatek–the world’s two largest mobile chipmakers, appears to be building an agentic AI platform which adjusts its interface to a wide range of devices, “including form factors and devices that do not exist today,” said Steven Bathiche, corporate vice-president and technical fellow at Microsoft.

Mustafa Suleyman, the company’s AI chief, launched its new AI models, including the company’s first 35-billion-parameter “thinking” model, which the company claimed is on a par with or better than models from key rivals Anthropic, Google and OpenAI.

Also Read | Agentic AI: we must keep track of who deployed which AI agents

Citron told Mint that the company will continue supporting its partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI as well, alongside offering enterprise clients the option to use its in-house models.

The company also unveiled M-Dash (multi-model agentic scanning harness)—a cyber security platform that was developed alongside the company’s partnership with Anthropic’s much-debated Claude Mythos and Project Glasswing. The security platform will autonomously scan technical infrastructure for critical risks and also patch them. M-Dash is debuting globally, including in India, with Accenture and PricewaterhouseCoopers as two of its first customers, Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice-president of Microsoft Security told Mint.

“We want Windows to be a fantastic place to run and scale AI agents, and we’re building everything that developers need to make AI work for frontier firms. This includes fully autonomous agents… they work where people work. We’re excited to be doing all of this, as well as a new platform for the AI era that goes beyond just one form factor,” Nadella said.

News of President Trump’s executive order dampenened sentiment for tech stocks in the US. After the announcements, Microsoft’s share price dropped 4.17% on Tuesday, and a further 0.2% in after-hours trading. Shares of other AI-first tech giants – Amazon, Google and Nvidia – declined as well.

Industry analysts said the announcements were largely in line with expectations.

Jim Mercer, program vice-president at independent consultancy and research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), said Microsoft’s announcements “were largely on-theme, given the current balance of circumstances in the technology industry.”

“The key thing for Microsoft is to be able to win back developer mind-share from new firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI, which are going aggressive on innovation and almost have nothing much to lose—as compared with Microsoft that has been around for decades,” said Mercer, who was also at Microsoft’s annual developer conference.

Also Read | AI Tool of the Week: This OpenAI tool tells you if an image is AI-generated

“The company’s all-out AI innovation approach is somewhat more conservative than some of its newest rivals, but it’s important to note that Nadella’s leadership is proven and sharp—and the focus on developers and Windows is with a clear eye on the long run.”

Anushree Verma, senior director analyst at Gartner, said the company is “carefully building out completely independent capabilities that give it full control of the entire AI stack.”

“Microsoft’s OpenAI partnership, though fruitful early on, hasn’t quite paid long-term dividends as the two companies chase different paths of progress. This makes Project Solara and its foundational models crucial for the long run, and Microsoft is one of the few around the world–alongside Google–to have access to enough capital to chase both market-facing applications and moonshot innovations alike,” Verma said.

The writer is in San Francisco on Microsoft’s invitation.

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Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMicrosoft doubles down on Windows, developers aa US tightens AI oversight

Microsoft doubles down on Windows, developers aa US tightens AI oversight

Shouvik Das
3 min read3 Jun 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft's Build developer conference in San Francisco. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft's Build developer conference in San Francisco. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin(REUTERS)
Summary

Microsoft put up a bullish stance despite the US government’s decision, which will require all tech companies to give the US government access to frontier AI models 30 days before releasing them commercially.

Gift this article

San Francisco: Microsoft on Tuesday announced plans to unveil a more open and inclusive Windows operating system for developers, seven new artificial intelligence (AI) models, and an operating system (OS) for AI-first devices. The announcements came on the same day that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, which gave the government power to scrutinize AI models in the interest of “national security”.

San Francisco: Microsoft on Tuesday announced plans to unveil a more open and inclusive Windows operating system for developers, seven new artificial intelligence (AI) models, and an operating system (OS) for AI-first devices. The announcements came on the same day that US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, which gave the government power to scrutinize AI models in the interest of “national security”.

The company put up a bullish stance despite the US government’s decision, which will require all tech companies to give the government access to frontier AI models 30 days before releasing them commercially.

The company put up a bullish stance despite the US government’s decision, which will require all tech companies to give the government access to frontier AI models 30 days before releasing them commercially.

Microsoft “has a long-standing history of partnering with governments around the world, and being very thoughtful in creating policies that have always respected regulatory fragmentations of every sovereign nation,” Dave Citron, corporate vice-president of Microsoft AI, told Mint.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

In a keynote spanning over two hours, chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella spoke about one of the most significant updates to Microsoft’s Windows operating system, which has over 1.4 billion users worldwide and over 100 million users in India.

The updates include new, small AI models that run locally on Windows laptops, new tools to make Windows more compatible for AI developers working across platforms, including Apple’s Macs, new PCs in partnership with Nvidia, and upcoming custom processors that Nadella claimed will offer “the cheapest performance per dollar per watt.”

Project Solara, for which Microsoft is working with both Qualcomm and Mediatek–the world’s two largest mobile chipmakers, appears to be building an agentic AI platform which adjusts its interface to a wide range of devices, “including form factors and devices that do not exist today,” said Steven Bathiche, corporate vice-president and technical fellow at Microsoft.

Mustafa Suleyman, the company’s AI chief, launched its new AI models, including the company’s first 35-billion-parameter “thinking” model, which the company claimed is on a par with or better than models from key rivals Anthropic, Google and OpenAI.

Also Read | Agentic AI: we must keep track of who deployed which AI agents

Citron told Mint that the company will continue supporting its partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI as well, alongside offering enterprise clients the option to use its in-house models.

The company also unveiled M-Dash (multi-model agentic scanning harness)—a cyber security platform that was developed alongside the company’s partnership with Anthropic’s much-debated Claude Mythos and Project Glasswing. The security platform will autonomously scan technical infrastructure for critical risks and also patch them. M-Dash is debuting globally, including in India, with Accenture and PricewaterhouseCoopers as two of its first customers, Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice-president of Microsoft Security told Mint.

“We want Windows to be a fantastic place to run and scale AI agents, and we’re building everything that developers need to make AI work for frontier firms. This includes fully autonomous agents… they work where people work. We’re excited to be doing all of this, as well as a new platform for the AI era that goes beyond just one form factor,” Nadella said.

News of President Trump’s executive order dampenened sentiment for tech stocks in the US. After the announcements, Microsoft’s share price dropped 4.17% on Tuesday, and a further 0.2% in after-hours trading. Shares of other AI-first tech giants – Amazon, Google and Nvidia – declined as well.

Industry analysts said the announcements were largely in line with expectations.

Jim Mercer, program vice-president at independent consultancy and research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), said Microsoft’s announcements “were largely on-theme, given the current balance of circumstances in the technology industry.”

“The key thing for Microsoft is to be able to win back developer mind-share from new firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI, which are going aggressive on innovation and almost have nothing much to lose—as compared with Microsoft that has been around for decades,” said Mercer, who was also at Microsoft’s annual developer conference.

Also Read | AI Tool of the Week: This OpenAI tool tells you if an image is AI-generated

“The company’s all-out AI innovation approach is somewhat more conservative than some of its newest rivals, but it’s important to note that Nadella’s leadership is proven and sharp—and the focus on developers and Windows is with a clear eye on the long run.”

Anushree Verma, senior director analyst at Gartner, said the company is “carefully building out completely independent capabilities that give it full control of the entire AI stack.”

“Microsoft’s OpenAI partnership, though fruitful early on, hasn’t quite paid long-term dividends as the two companies chase different paths of progress. This makes Project Solara and its foundational models crucial for the long run, and Microsoft is one of the few around the world–alongside Google–to have access to enough capital to chase both market-facing applications and moonshot innovations alike,” Verma said.

The writer is in San Francisco on Microsoft’s invitation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMicrosoft doubles down on Windows, developers aa US tightens AI oversight
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