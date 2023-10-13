Microsoft-Activision deal: Biggest tie-up in gaming history nears conclusion after nod from British regulators
The British Competition and Markets Authority cleared Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Friday – the final regulatory hurdle before the biggest ever gaming deal. UK had previously blocked the takeover in April over competition concerns and forced the company to restructure some of its terms.