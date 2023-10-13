The British Competition and Markets Authority cleared Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Friday – the final regulatory hurdle before the biggest ever gaming deal. UK had previously blocked the takeover in April over competition concerns and forced the company to restructure some of its terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Competition and Markets Authority said that Microsoft’s restructured offer to sell some gaming rights to French publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA satisfied any competition concerns it had. The agency said it would preserve competitive prices and better services.

Having

Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick said the two companies had "all regulatory approvals necessary to close (the deal) and we look forward to bringing joy and connection to even more players around the world".

thanked the CMA for its "thorough review" and approval.

"We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide," said Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

