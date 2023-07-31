Britain's antitrust regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday opened up its probe into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal for comments as it aims for a final decision by August 29.

In April, the CMA had blocked the $69 billion deal.

Any person wishing to comment on the new version of Microsoft's takeover should do so by August 4, the CMA said in its statement.

In its submission, Microsoft laid out commitments it has made that Activision games can be streamed for a decade after the merger, and highlighted agreements it has entered into with Sony, NVIDIA, Boosteroid and Ubitus, which it believes should ease the CMA's competition concerns.

The CMA also on Monday published Microsoft's arguments explaining why the deal should be re-evaluated, as the U.S. software giant battles to win UK approval to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision.

The software maker’s deal to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. was initially forecast to be completed by the end of June, but the companies last week extended their merger agreement until October 18 to give Microsoft more time to work out the final hurdles.

Microsoft’s profit in fourth quarter ended June 30 was $2.69 a share and sales rose 8% to $56.2 billion.

Azure cloud services revenue growth slowed to 27%, excluding currency fluctuations, from 31% in the previous quarter.

Annual sales growth moderated to 7% in 2023, the company said, after five straight years of increases above 10%. Microsoft fired 10,000 workers in the March quarter, including in key businesses like Azure and security software.

The company is increasing spending to expand data centers and purchase chips needed to run complex AI systems. To make up for the hefty investments, Microsoft is rolling out ways to generate money from those products; earlier this month, the company set a price tag of $30 a month per user for its Office AI tools, called Microsoft 365 Copilot — on top of what most business customers already pay for the business productivity package, which includes Word, Excel, email and conferencing software.

