Microsoft-Activision deal: UK regulator CMA opens probe for comments, aims for final decision by Aug 292 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Any person wishing to comment on the new version of Microsoft's takeover should do so by August 4, the CMA said
Britain's antitrust regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday opened up its probe into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal for comments as it aims for a final decision by August 29.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×