Microsoft-backed Rubrik aims to raise as much as $713 million in IPO, says report
Rubrik is looking to sell 23 million shares priced between $28 and $31 per share. At the top end of the range, the company would be valued at around $5.4 billion.
Rubrik IPO: Cybersecurity software company Rubrik plans to raise up to $713 million in its initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by Reuters. The company is backed by prominent investor Microsoft.
