Microsoft plans bigger data centre investment in India beyond 2026, to keep hiring AI talent
Summary
Ahead of Satya Nadella’s India visit, Microsoft’s Puneet Chandok said AI adoption is scaling fast, data centre investments will go beyond the $3 billion planned through 2026, and upskilling will shape future jobs.
NEW DELHI: Microsoft will keep investing in artificial intelligence-ready data centre infrastructure in India beyond 2026, and continue hiring artificial intelligence (AI) engineers to build value-added solutions, the company’s top India executive said.
