Microsoft-owned GitHub India sacks over 140 engineers, say reports

Microsoft-owned GitHub India sacks over 140 engineers, say reports2 min read . 03:09 PM IST
The laid-off employees have been given two months' pay as severance.
Microsoft-owned GitHub has laid off its nearly 142 engineering roles in its India operations, according to Business Today report.
On Monday, GitHub India laid-off142 engineers, according to the report. The laid-off employees have been given two months' pay as severance, the report added.
The layoff was not based on performance of employees. The whole engineering team in GitHub India was asked to leave.
The laid-off employees have been made to sign a strict Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in lieu of the severance benefits, the report added.
Last month, the Microsoft-owned company announced it would let go of 10 per cent of its workforce to cut costs. GitHub reportedly has over 3,000 employees globally.
The internet hosting service provider also said in February that it would freeze hirings until further notice.
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke had sent an email to employees justifying the measures.
The email read, “We are announcing a number of difficult decisions, including saying goodbye to some Hubbers and enacting new budgetary realignments, designed to protect the short-term health of our business while also granting us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy."
GitHub was acquired by Microsoft in 2018. In October last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that GitHub’s revenue was at $1 billion annually.
In January, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company would be laying off 10,000 employees by the third quarter of FY23, which he said is less than 5 percent of the company’s workforce.
“These decisions are difficult, but necessary," Nadella said.
Recently, Meta Platforms Inc. said it would cut roughly 10,000 jobs over the coming months, the Facebook parent’s second wave of mass layoffs in what it says is an effort to be more efficient in a difficult economy.
Apart from Microsoft, other tech giants too have been slashing jobs with companies even doing two rounds.
In January, Salesforce announced it was reducing 10 percent of its workforce, or nearly 8,000 employees,
Amazon has announced two rounds of layoffs that will affect 27,000 people. The company announced 18,000 layoffs in January, and a further 9,000 layoffs last week.
