Microsoft-owned Xbox cuts 268 more jobs; over 1,800 layoffs so far as overhaul continues

Microsoft's Xbox division on Tuesday announced it will cut 268 jobs across its gaming business as part of a broader restructuring announced earlier this year, according to a memo to employees published on the Xbox website by Mat Booty, Chief Operating Officer. The latest layoffs affect staff at Halo Studios, other first-party studios and Xbox Game Studios' management and central functions.

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The latest cuts come two months after Microsoft announced 1,600 job cuts across Xbox in July. The company said 3,200 roles would be affected during its 2027 financial year, which ends in June 2027.

Booty said the measures implemented since July, including the transfer of some studios out of Xbox, mean the division is now about three-quarters of the way through the previously announced restructuring.

"The actions completed since July, inclusive of the studio divestitures, bring us roughly three-quarters of the way through previously announced restructuring," he said.

Xbox reorganises its gaming studios Alongside the job cuts, Xbox is consolidating several of its studios and changing their reporting structures.

According to Booty, Activision will take responsibility for World's Edge and Rare and will also oversee development of the next Halo game through a new team separate from the studio's Call of Duty operations.

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A smaller team at Halo Studios will continue to support the Halo community and the games already available.

Bethesda will expand its remit to include Obsidian, with Obsidian continuing work on existing projects, including Grounded. A new Fallout project being developed with Bethesda Game Studios will also continue.

Meanwhile, King, the studio behind Candy Crush, will take responsibility for Microsoft Casual Games.

Playground Games and Turn 10 will also be combined into a single studio focused on the Forza and Fable franchises.

Booty said the restructuring is intended to reduce the number of business units, bring teams that already work closely together under common structures and concentrate Xbox's publishing capabilities.

More Xbox studios face changes The restructuring also includes the divestiture of several studios.

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Booty said Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions returned to management in August with their intellectual property, back catalogues and funding to continue operations.

Undead Labs has also completed a similar transition and will release State of Decay 3 on Game Pass on its launch day under a new publisher, according to Booty.

The situation is less certain for Ninja Theory. Booty said two separate agreements involving the studio had fallen through, and Xbox would begin consultations with employees over a proposed closure while continuing to explore alternatives.

Consultation involving Arkane is still underway and is expected to continue through the end of the year, he added.

Xbox says restructuring is about three-quarters complete Booty described the latest changes as part of the "reset" announced earlier this year and acknowledged the impact of the layoffs on employees.

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The company is scheduled to hold an all-Xbox town hall on 6 October, where employees are expected to discuss the progress of the restructuring and the division's upcoming game lineup.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.