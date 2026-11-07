Microsoft's $1 billion Amsterdam data centre project faces protests over AI infrastructure costs- details inside

More than 100 activists occupied a Microsoft AI data centre construction site in Amsterdam on November 6, protesting against the rapid expansion of data centre infrastructure across Europe. The demonstration was part of a two-day campaign organised by the Stop Dirty Data Centres coalition, with protests planned in 16 countries.

The coordinated campaign also featured a march in Dublin, demonstrations outside Poland's parliament in Warsaw and protests against another Microsoft data centre project in Denmark. Demonstrations were also organised in Germany and other European countries.

The protests highlight growing concerns over the environmental and resource costs of expanding the infrastructure required to support artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital services.

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Activists occupy Microsoft data centre construction site in Amsterdam More than 100 activists entered the construction site in Amsterdam's Sloterdijk district, climbed cranes and displayed banners and placards carrying messages such as "Screw your datacentre".

The project, being developed by Pure Data Centres for Microsoft, involves an investment of more than $1 billion.

Dutch police reportedly detained between 150 and 200 demonstrators on suspicion of trespassing as authorities monitored the situation.

Why are activists protesting against AI data centres? Environmental groups and digital rights activists are calling for a halt to major new data centre projects until governments introduce stronger environmental regulations and ensure that local communities are consulted.

They argue that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is putting additional pressure on electricity and water supplies. It is also increasing competition for land and other resources that are needed by households and businesses.

Activists have warned that the growing demand for resources could make it more difficult for countries to meet their climate targets.

Their concerns also include noise pollution, environmental damage, limited job creation and the growing control of major technology companies over digital infrastructure.

The campaign is seeking stricter environmental and pollution rules, alongside stronger safeguards before governments approve large data centre projects.

Microsoft and Pure Data Centres respond to protests Microsoft said it respected people's right to express concerns peacefully but did not support unlawful activities or actions that could endanger public safety.

Pure Data Centres, the developer of the Amsterdam facility, urged protesters to leave safely and offered to engage in dialogue with local communities.

Europe's AI infrastructure push faces growing regulatory scrutiny The protests come as European governments and policymakers weigh the need to expand data centre capacity against concerns over electricity demand, environmental impact and the availability of resources.

EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen has emphasised the need for additional data centres while warning against rising electricity bills, power shortages and environmental damage.

The Netherlands alone has approximately 200 data centres planned, under construction or already operational.