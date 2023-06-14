Business News/ Companies / News/  Microsoft's $69-billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge; here's why
Microsoft's $69-billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge; here's why

 2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 08:39 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

A US Federal judge blocks Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in response to a plea by the Federal Trade Commission for an antitrust review.

Federal Trade Commission had already sued the Xbox maker in a bid to stop the merger with Activision Blizzard (REUTERS)Premium
Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of the California-based video game maker Activision Blizzard was blocked by a US Federal judge on Tuesday. The order by the US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley came in response to a plea by the Federal Trade Commission seeking a restraining order which would stop Microsoft from closing the deal and give more time for an antitrust review of the deal.

The Federal Trade Commission had requested a restraining order and an injunction in a court filing on Monday. However, the bar for issuing a restraining order is lower than issuing a preliminary injunction. The hearing for the commission's request for an injunction is also set on June 22.

Federal Trade Commission had already sued the Xbox maker in a bid to stop the merger with Activision Blizzard. The trial for that case is set to begin in front of the commission's in-house judge on August 2.

The commission argued that they brought the case to the federal court owing to concerns that Microsoft would try to close the deal with Activision Blizzard even before the trial begins which would make it difficult to reverse the acquisition if it is later found to be illegal.

Meanwhile, Judge Corley said temporarily blocking the deal was necessary to maintain the status quo as the Federal Trade Commission's legal cases against Microsoft are still pending. 

In a written statement about the restraining order, Microsoft said, “accelerating the legal process in the US will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the gaming market."

“A temporary restraining order makes sense until we can receive a decision from the Court, which is moving swiftly," the Xbox maker added

Microsoft has been trying to win the approval of world governments for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the maker of popular games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga. However, US and UK have tried to block the deal, arguing that it could stifle competition in the video game market.

(With inputs from AP)

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 08:39 AM IST
