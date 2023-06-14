Microsoft's $69-billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily blocked by US judge; here's why2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 08:39 AM IST
A US Federal judge blocks Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in response to a plea by the Federal Trade Commission for an antitrust review.
Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of the California-based video game maker Activision Blizzard was blocked by a US Federal judge on Tuesday. The order by the US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley came in response to a plea by the Federal Trade Commission seeking a restraining order which would stop Microsoft from closing the deal and give more time for an antitrust review of the deal.
