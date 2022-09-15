Microsoft’s Activision deal draws further scrutiny from UK watchdog4 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 06:02 PM IST
- A panel of independent reviewers will join the probe as it moves to a second phase
The U.K.’s competition regulator said it would escalate its investigation into whether Microsoft Corp.’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. could harm competition in the videogame industry, adding uncertainty to the $75 billion deal in one of the world’s largest markets for interactive entertainment.