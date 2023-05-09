Microsoft’s LinkedIn Closes China App as It Cuts More Than 700 Jobs Worldwide

Microsoft’s LinkedIn Closes China App as It Cuts More Than 700 Jobs Worldwide2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Professional networking service makes further retreat from China
Microsoft’s LinkedIn said it is closing down its China-focused jobs app and cutting 716 positions globally, citing slower revenue growth and changing customer behavior as it becomes the latest U.S. tech company to trim its workforce amid economic pressures.
