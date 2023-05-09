Microsoft’s LinkedIn Closes China App as It Cuts More Than 700 Jobs Worldwide

Microsoft’s LinkedIn said it is closing down its China-focused jobs app and cutting 716 positions globally, citing slower revenue growth and changing customer behavior as it becomes the latest U.S. tech company to trim its workforce amid economic pressures.

LinkedIn Chief Executive Ryan Roslansky said in a letter to employees Monday that teams globally will be reorganized, and that with customer demand changing, the company would use more vendors.

The professional networking service’s product and engineering teams in China will be discontinued, while corporate, sales and marketing functions in the country will be downsized, he said.

The China jobs app, called InCareer, was introduced by LinkedIn after it exited social media in China in 2021, but has struggled against local competition. The app will be phased out by Aug. 9 amid “fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate," Mr. Roslansky said.

Parent company Microsoft last month said its growth was subdued in the previous quarter as economic concerns cooled consumer demand and corporate orders for the company’s software and cloud services. Revenue for the three months through March rose 7% from a year earlier.

U.S. tech-industry job cuts in recent months have included those from Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft. More than 350,000 people have lost their jobs at tech companies since early 2022, with some 191,000 job losses this year, according to data tracker Layoffs.fyi.

Companies last year began feeling the effects of inflation and rising interest rates. Some also said they had added too many workers in recent years.

LinkedIn, which has 20,000 employees globally, saw revenue for the three months through March rise 8% from a year earlier, Microsoft said in its recent earnings report.

In 2021, LinkedIn said it was closing the version of its site that operated in China, marking the end of the last major American social-media network operating openly in the country.

The company said at the time that it made the decision after “facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."

Microsoft’s Bing search engine and its cloud-based business-software businesses remain in China, and its Windows operating system still dominates in the country.

In late 2021, LinkedIn introduced InCareer to China, a simplified version of LinkedIn without social feeds.

The online recruitment market in China has been dominated by domestic players in the past years. According to iResearch, a local consulting firm, the three biggest companies—51job.com, Zhaopin and Liepin.com—commanded more than 70% of the market share as of 2021, the latest year for which data is available.