NEW DELHI : Microsoft on Tuesday announced a low-code programming tool that allows users to essentially write code without any coding knowledge. The product, called Power App Ideas, is the first to come out of Microsoft’s partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI, which was announced last year. It uses OpenAI’s Generative Pre-Trained Transformer-3 (GPT-3) AI model, one of the most advanced natural language AI models in the world today.

According to Microsoft, the new product will allow users to simply write what they want an app to do in natural language, and the AI will automatically generate codes in Power Fx, an open-source low-code programming language developed by Microsoft. The company demonstrated an example where the user writes “show me customers from the US whose subscription expired" to have the relevant codes displayed automatically. The codes will be accompanied by an explanation of how they work, says Microsoft.

“By fine-tuning GPT-3 to understand how Power Fx formulas are constructed, we can leverage the model’s existing strengths in natural language input to give Power Apps makers the ability to describe logic just like they would to a friend or co-worker and end up with the right formula for their app," the company said in a blog post.

“But that’s not all. We’re also infusing Ideas with the ability to 'program by example' using AI technology known as Program Synthesis using Examples (PROSE). Want to manipulate the way names show up in a gallery to show just each person’s last initial instead of their full name? Now you’ll be able to just show Power Apps a single example, like 'Samantha B.', and Ideas will suggest the right formula for transforming every string in the gallery," it added.

While this doesn’t mean that the platform can be used to write full-fledged and complex code, it’s a step towards that. In its current form, Power Apps Ideas can simplify the more complex parts of Microsoft apps, like writing formulae inside Excel, which though simple can be daunting for many users. It’s essentially an autocomplete for platforms that require limited coding knowledge.

Microsoft said that the service will be available “in preview" from June 2021, and only in North America, though more regions will be added later this year. The company only supports the English language right now and the product works only for specific formulae within the Power Apps service.

