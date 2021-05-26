Microsoft’s new AI product allows anyone to write code using natural language

According to Microsoft, the new product will allow users to simply write what they want an app to do in natural language, and the AI will automatically generate codes in Power Fx, an open-source low-code programming language developed by Microsoft. The company demonstrated an example where the user writes “show me customers from the US whose subscription expired" to have the relevant codes displayed automatically. The codes will be accompanied by an explanation of how they work, says Microsoft.

