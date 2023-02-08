Microsoft's AI search: adept at hotel recommendations, backs away from politics
Here’s a brief look at how the new Bing backed by technology from OpenAI maker ChatGPT responded to questions
Microsoft Corp.’s new OpenAI-powered Bing search fares pretty well with a conversation about choosing a Seattle restaurant and queries that involve combining two different pieces of information to get a single answer. It does less well with questions about politics.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×