Indian developers central to Microsoft’s renewed Windows, AI strategy

San Francisco: A renewed focus on developer-friendly features for Windows—one of the world’s largest operating systems with over 1.4 billion users—could be key for Microsoft to strengthen its influence among India’s developer community, a country that has historically been its stronghold and is expected to become the largest base for coders and app builders by 2030.
On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a host of developer features for its Windows OS, alongside seven new artificial intelligence (AI) models, a new security initiative, in-house chips and an agentic operating system (OS) designed for future AI-first devices. At the centre of it was chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella’s pitch to woo developers back into the company’s Windows and Azure cloud ecosystems—which the $3.3-trillion Big Tech giant believes is critical in the AI race in the Silicon Valley.