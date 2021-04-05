MicroStrategy buys 253 additional bitcoins for $15.0 million

“Last week we saw major payment providers like PayPal and Visa offer new crypto services to their millions of users. Visa announced settling transactions in USDC — an ethereum-based cryptocurrency backed by US dollars, for their partners. PayPal introduced checkout options in four different cryptocurrencies — bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and bitcoin Cash. These gateways are easier for many users than having to use crypto addresses. When companies use cryptocurrencies to improve products and services, that’s a more powerful use case than just trading and speculating on the price," said Vikram Rangala, chief marketing officer, ZebPay.