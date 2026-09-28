How mid-sized IT firms are turning AI cost cuts into new revenue

“Customers bought SaaS platforms for speed-to-market. But in exchange what they (SaaS companies) did, they customised these platforms to the hilt. They took their (client’s) business processes, they took their intelligence, they put them on these SaaS platforms, and then they rented it back from a SaaS provider to run this,” said Bhatnagar. He added that clients run the risk of losing access to their own data if software providers change their products.