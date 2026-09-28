How mid-sized IT firms are turning AI cost cuts into new revenue

Bengaluru: Some of India’s mid-sized tech services companies are promising clients smaller software and AI bills, betting that cost cuts can open new revenue streams as AI threatens the core business of the country’s $315 billion technology industry.
Over the past two months, LTM Ltd launched a single-subscription model for various AI tools, Coforge Ltd introduced an offering that allows clients to build their own AI tools, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd launched an AI-agent-based offering aimed at replacing work done by software products.