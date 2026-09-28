How mid-sized IT firms are turning AI cost cuts into new revenue

Bengaluru: Some of India’s mid-sized tech services companies are promising clients smaller software and AI bills, betting that cost cuts can open new revenue streams as AI threatens the core business of the country’s $315 billion technology industry.
Bengaluru: Some of India’s mid-sized tech services companies are promising clients smaller software and AI bills, betting that cost cuts can open new revenue streams as AI threatens the core business of the country’s $315 billion technology industry.
Over the past two months, LTM Ltd launched a single-subscription model for various AI tools, Coforge Ltd introduced an offering that allows clients to build their own AI tools, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd launched an AI-agent-based offering aimed at replacing work done by software products.
Over the past two months, LTM Ltd launched a single-subscription model for various AI tools, Coforge Ltd introduced an offering that allows clients to build their own AI tools, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd launched an AI-agent-based offering aimed at replacing work done by software products.
The three companies are taking different approaches to a common challenge: as AI automates work traditionally performed by IT services firms and software products, they are seeking to make money by helping clients reduce those costs. The shift could create new revenue streams even as it puts pressure on traditional technology spending.
“The mid-tier firms know they cannot keep growing simply by adding more people to contracts," said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research. “They need to make money by eliminating work, reducing software costs and packaging their expertise into technology that can be reused across clients. The interesting part is that they are increasingly prepared to cannibalize parts of their existing services revenues before somebody else does it for them.”
Last week, LTM launched OneToken, a software offering under which clients pay a single AI subscription fee to the company, which manages spending across models suited to the client’s IT workload.
“Clients can deploy BlueVerse OneToken over their existing AI environment, giving them a single subscription for AI consumption enabling them to consume AI through their existing cloud providers using OneToken plug-ins, available across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure,” the company said in a release dated 24 September.
The country’s sixth-largest IT services company manages a mix of “frontier, mainstream, small language, and open-source models through proprietary harnessing capabilities. The result is governed token spend, measurable savings and continuous optimization,” it said.
The Mumbai-based company ended the last fiscal year with $4.76 billion in revenue, up 6% from the preceding year.
While LTM is helping clients manage AI spending through a single subscription, its peer Coforge is allowing clients to build and run their own AI workflows.
On 2 September, Coforge launched AI Launchpad, a software offering that allows clients to build, modify and deploy AI tools themselves, potentially reducing their reliance on expensive AI models.
The company said the offering was designed to help clients overcome talent shortages, governance-related barriers and challenges posed by legacy hardware. Clients can choose from free and paid advanced AI models based on business, regulatory, performance and economic requirements.
Coforge is already implementing the offering for clients. According to the company, the platform helped a US bank choose specific AI models for specific tasks, reducing AI costs while maintaining governance and auditability.
“Too many companies are building critical capabilities inside environments they don't fully control. Coforge AI Launchpad gives clients the transparency, flexibility, and governance they need to create AI on their own terms and evolve it as their business evolves,” said Anup Nair, chief AI commercial officer at Coforge, in the 2 September release.
Company financials for FY26 show Coforge was India's fastest-growing tech services firm during the year, ending with $1.87 billion in revenue, up 29.2% from a year earlier.
While LTM and Coforge are targeting AI spending, Hexaware is taking aim at spending on software products. Less than a month before Coforge launched AI Launchpad, Hexaware introduced a Zero License software offering in which AI agents perform work traditionally handled by software products, potentially reducing software license costs.
SaaS under pressure
“You will not be believing that we can replace a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform today,” said Vaibhav Bhatnagar, head of AI GTM at Hexaware Technologies, during the company’s AI investor day on 21 August.
SaaS companies develop software for internal business processes, including sales, workplace and inventory management, and human resources. Companies typically pay for licenses to use such software, while IT services firms integrate these products into clients’ systems.
Bhatnagar said the new offering aims to prevent clients from paying to use their own data, arguing that companies pay software providers to use their own data and processes.
“Customers bought SaaS platforms for speed-to-market. But in exchange what they (SaaS companies) did, they customised these platforms to the hilt. They took their (client’s) business processes, they took their intelligence, they put them on these SaaS platforms, and then they rented it back from a SaaS provider to run this,” said Bhatnagar. He added that clients run the risk of losing access to their own data if software providers change their products.
He said the company developed the solution in response to the rise of AI, which can help clients generate code faster to manage software development work. Bhatnagar added that software licenses include costs for functions that clients do not need and that can be minimised.
Hexaware, which follows a January-December financial calendar rather than the April-March PERIOD used by Indian IT companies, ended last year with $1.54 billion in revenue, up 7.6% from a year earlier.
At least one brokerage is optimistic about Hexaware’s strategy.
“We believe Hexaware is offering something genuinely differentiated here and will track deal wins/revenue conversion as the key monitorable,'' Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts Abhishek Pathak, Keval Bhagat and Suket Kothari, wrote in a note dated 23 August.
Anthropic's launch of Claude plug-ins in February sparked fears that much of the work done by software-as-a-solution (SaaS) companies would be wiped out. While that narrative has ebbed, a lot of the SaaS work could still be replaced by AI, the analysts said.
Meanwhile, another analyst backed Coforge’s strategy.
“Coforge is investing in enterprise AI capabilities, forward-deployed engineer talent, new delivery models and outcome-based commercial constructs to improve productivity and capture rising AI demand. Strong deal momentum, a robust pipeline, anticipated record-high deal total contract value in 2QFY27 and account expansion across newer verticals should support industry-leading growth and market-share gains in FY27F and beyond,” said Ashis Dash, vice-president at Systematix Group.